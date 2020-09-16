Kangana Ranaut On Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' Comment: 'This Is My Own Plate, Not Yours'

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to respond to Rajya Sabha, MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' comment. On Tuesday, Jaya while defending Bollywood in the Parliament, said, "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feed you.

Reacting to this, Kangana wrote, "What thali (plate) is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours." [sic]

Jaya Bachchan raises Bollywood in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

Congress backs Jaya Bachchan in Bollywood-drug row; tells Kangana & Ravi Kishan to 'learn'

"I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

'Show compassion for us also': Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut certainly took the comments to be directed at her, going on Twitter and asking Jaya Bachchan if she would say the same thing if some of the atrocities, abuse and other horrific acts and incidents were to have happened to her children. "Show compassion for us also" she further said, naming names and being explicit in her choice of words.

Taapsee Pannu euphoric as Jaya Bachchan slams Bollywood-drug critics; 'hit nail on head'

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also ðŸ™ https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Like a famous choreographer once said “ à¤°à¥‡à¤ª à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¦à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾” is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

