'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Ranveer's Film Continues To Perform Low

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently hit theatres and left fans stunned. The actor takes on the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man, who leaves no stones unturned to protect his unborn daughter and breaks patriarchal norms that prevail in the society, in the social comedy-drama. While the movie's plotline did well with the fans, the box office collections for Ranveer Singh-starrer don't seem to do justice. Take a look at the collections for Day 3 here.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection, Day 3

Jayeshbhai Jordaar came out to be one of the poorest openers for Ranveer Singh. While the film addressed a very important concept with the right drama, emotions, and comedy, it failed to collect some good numbers from the audience. The poor collections are reportedly a result of competition from films like KGF: Chapter 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, etc. As per Sacnilk.com, while the movie struggled to get a good start on the first two days of its release, it is expected to earn Rs 4.45 Cr on the third day.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately Rs 7 crores during the first weekend. Seeing the star cast of the film, the numbers are very low. On the other hand, the movie is also garnering praise from numerous fans who reviewed the film on Twitter by stating how much they loved the film.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh in the pivotal role, accompanied by Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with the film. The film also sees Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah acing their roles as Ranveer Singh's parents. Many movie-goers caught the film's shows on the very first day, yet the numbers did not come out to be impressive. Jayeshbhai Jordaar arrived in the theatres on May 13, 2022, after facing several delays. The film was set to hit the big screens in October 2020 but was further postponed several times till May 2022. The movie is helmed by debutant Divynag Thakkar and its plot sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh