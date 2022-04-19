Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has proven his acting mettle by acing performances in various genres. From playing the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat to a police inspector in Simmba, the actor has wowed the audience from time to time. While he was last seen portraying Kapil Dev in the sports drama 83, the actor is now all set to take up a Gujarati middle-aged man role with his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As the movie is less than a month away from hitting the theatres, its makers unveiled its much-awaited trailer.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Ranveer Singh fueled the excitement among fans with some new posters of the film. He also asked his fans if Jayeshbhai Jordaar will give birth to a girl or a boy via an Instagram poll. The film's team sent a scentless soap, aka "Paaramparik Saabun," to Anushka Sharma along with a long note. After leaving fans intrigued, the makers have now unveiled the trailer of the long-pending film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer

The film's trailer begins with the introduction of Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai, son of a fierce Sarpanch. He takes the viewers through the orthodox mentality of his family, who expects a boy to become their heir. As Jayeshbhai learns he is going to get another girl, he runs away with his wife and daughter to save his baby. The film's clip is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter, which makes it a family entertainer. Watch the trailer here.

During the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer, Ranveer Singh revealed what the fans must expect from the movie. The actor revealed the film is a complete family entertainer. He also mentioned how the movie will make the audience laugh their heart out and will also make them extremely emotional at some point.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy-drama, penned and helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, while Shalini Pandey is serving as the leading lady. The film also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. The long-pending project was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being bankrolled by Aditya Chora and Maneesh Sharma under the banner Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@divyangt