Ranveer Singh Reveals Plot Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar; 'It'll Change The Definition Of Heroism'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is known for his impeccable acting skills with the actor winning the hearts of the audience with his versatile roles on screen. From playing a king in Bajirao Mastani to essaying the role of a quick-witted cop in Simmba, the actor has aced it all.

Yet again, Ranveer Singh is back with his next film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is a long-awaited film that was on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As makers are all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer of the film today, recently Ranveer Singh opened up about how the film will change the definition of heroism.

Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar

As per the reports of Mid-Day, in a recent chat with the portal, Ranveer Singh opened up on what makes the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar different from other films. To which Ranveer revealed it has “the biggest heart”. Further talking about how his character Jayeshbhai is not like any other typical heroes, the actor said,

“I have relished being a part of Jayeshbhai Jordaar because it has pushed me into becoming a character with no reference point in Hindi cinema. Jayeshbhai is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink, and according to me, he is one of the most lovable heroes in Hindi cinema”

Talking about how the film will be entertaining as well as will have an important message for the audience, Ranveer further added,

“Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen, and leave people with an important message in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Here, the hero is the most innocent and honest person you have met in a long time.”

The Gully Boy actor further revealed that his character in the film is quick-witted. He also talked about how the script is remarkable and celebrates the human spirit.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles. The long-pending project will finally release on the big screens on 13th May 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh