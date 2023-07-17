Jee Le Zaraa On Back Burner? Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Skip B'day Wishes For Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Wishes poured in from celebrities across the industry. However, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Farhan Akhtar skipped wishing her. This came amid the ongoing Jee Le Zaraa casting rumours surrounding the exit and entry of new faces in the film.

3 things you need to know

Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to the director's seat after a gap of more than 12 years with his last directorial venture being Don 2.

Jee Le Zaraa was originally set to feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have reportedly dropped out of the film.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt skip wishing Katrina Kaif

As birthday wishes from the industry and beyond poured in, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to repost them, also adding messages and 'thank yous' under each repost.

Conspicuous in their absence from Katrina's long list of wishes were Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, both of whom were set to star with her in Jee Le Zaraa. What's more? Farhan Akhtar too skipped on sharing a birthday wish for Katrina.

(Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were originally set to star in Jee Le Zaraa | Image: katrinakaif/Instagram)



While this would have been Katrina's first collaboration with Priyanka, so is not the case with Farhan. Albeit in a different role, Farhan and Katrina have previously shared the screen space in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Alia Bhatt skipping on wishing Katrina on her birthday makes for the oddest part of this situation considering they have been on good terms.

Jee Le Zaraa takes a back seat amid cast issues

The film experienced several delays since its announcement back in August 2021 eventually leading Farhan Akhtar to put it on the back burner for a while. Though a strong leading cast of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif was announced, scheduling conflicts appear to have come in the way.

As per reports, while Priyanka was ready to start filming in 2024, Alia had no dates available owing to her commitments for Baiju Bawra and Ramayana. As of now, Priyanka and Katrina have dropped out of the project with several names like Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor being floated as replacements