Alia Bhatt Joins YRF's Spyverse After Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone But There Is A Twist

Alia Bhatt with headline YRF's first female led action franchise (Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt has several anticipated films lined up for release. She is now reported to be playing a pivotal role in YRF's spyverse. If it turns out to be true, she will become the first to headline a female-led spy thriller within Aditya Chopra-backed spyverse. The Raazi actress is currently eyeing the release of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which will be her first action role.
3 things you need to know:
YRF's spy universe is all set to expand and introduce the first-ever female-led spy thriller. If this is indeed true, it will be a new genre for her, one that is far away from her comfort zone. Even though she is doing the upcoming action film, Heart of Stone, she will play a cameo role in the Gal Gadot starrer.
(After Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt will take a deep dive into action in the YRF universe | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The movie is scheduled to go on the floors in 2024. It is currently in the pre-production stage and remains untitled. A source in the know said, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”
Aditya Chopra's spyverse was born in 2015 with Ek Tha Tiger. Since then, several blockbuster movies have been made under the series-- Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan. Three other movies from the universe are in development and scheduled to release in the coming years.
(Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are already a part of the spy universe that will now feature Alia Bhatt | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Previously, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have played pivotal roles in the YRF spy universe, but for the first time, the Alia starrer will feature an ‘out-and-out action entertainer’ headlined by a female lead.
Meanwhile, as per reports, Kiara Advani will also make an entry into the YRF spy universe with War 2. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.