Alia Bhatt Joins YRF's Spyverse After Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone But There Is A Twist

Alia Bhatt has several anticipated films lined up for release. She is now reported to be playing a pivotal role in YRF's spyverse. If it turns out to be true, she will become the first to headline a female-led spy thriller within Aditya Chopra-backed spyverse. The Raazi actress is currently eyeing the release of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which will be her first action role.

3 things you need to know:

Alia Bhatt will reportedly headline the eighth film in YRF's spyverse.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are already a part of the film universe.

Kiara Advani is also reportedly joining the universe with War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt to play a secret agent?

YRF's spy universe is all set to expand and introduce the first-ever female-led spy thriller. If this is indeed true, it will be a new genre for her, one that is far away from her comfort zone. Even though she is doing the upcoming action film, Heart of Stone, she will play a cameo role in the Gal Gadot starrer.

(After Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt will take a deep dive into action in the YRF universe | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The movie is scheduled to go on the floors in 2024. It is currently in the pre-production stage and remains untitled. A source in the know said, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”

More stars in the spy universe

Aditya Chopra's spyverse was born in 2015 with Ek Tha Tiger. Since then, several blockbuster movies have been made under the series-- Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan. Three other movies from the universe are in development and scheduled to release in the coming years.

(Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are already a part of the spy universe that will now feature Alia Bhatt | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Previously, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have played pivotal roles in the YRF spy universe, but for the first time, the Alia starrer will feature an ‘out-and-out action entertainer’ headlined by a female lead.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Kiara Advani will also make an entry into the YRF spy universe with War 2. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.