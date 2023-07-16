Vicky Kaushal Shares Photos With Katrina Kaif From Birthday Vacation: In Awe Of Your...

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 40th birthday today (July 15). To celebrate the occasion, the actress jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. Now, the Uri actor has finally shared a glimpse of their vacation, wishing his wife in an Instagram post.

3 things you need to know

The couple got married in December 2021.

A day ago, the couple were spotted at Mumbai airport.

The couple recently holidayed in the New York City.

Vicky Kaushal is in awe of 'Katrina's magic'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the birthday of the actress. Now, a while ago, Vicky shared two pictures on his Instagram handle, which seems to be from their recent getaway.

In the images, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment, while riding on a yacht. Vicky's birthday note for Katrina read, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

(Katrina can be seen in a yellow dress, while Vicky sports a white shirt | Image: Vicky Kaushal)

(The couple can be seen enjoying the vacation to the fullest | Image: Vicky Kaushal)

Soon after the actor shared the post, his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Raashii Khanna and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sunny Kaushal's birthday post for 'coolest person'

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal has also shared a post on his Instagram stories wishing his sister-in-law. He shared a throwback picture from Katrina's 39th birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the coolest person in my life. Lots of love and big tight hug."

(A screengrab of Sunny Kaushal's Instagram Stories | Image: Sunny Kaushal)

Last year, the actress celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with Sunny, his rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D'Cruz, Anand Tiwari-Angira Dhar and others.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

The actress has two films lined up for release - Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Tiger 3 is slated to release around Diwali, while makers of Merry Christmas are yet to announce the release date.