Jeetendra, Wife Shobha Kapoor Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Son Tusshar Shares Pic

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, their son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said. Tusshar Kapoor shared the news on Instagram late Saturday evening.

The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents -- Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 -- posing with their doctor. According to Tusshar Kapoor's post, the couple received the Covishield vaccine. "At last, vaccinated. #GoCoronaGo #GoGetVaccination #DrPai #Covishield," he captioned the picture.

The central government has last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Politicians, film celebrities take the vaccine

After PM Modi, Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, and others took their first dose, and will be administered the second dose after 28 days. Among the celebrities of the film industry who have taken the vaccine include Kamal Haasan, Kushboo Sundar, Saif Ali Khan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, among others.

With the addition of more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day on Saturday, Maharashtra''s tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark and reached 22,08,586, the state health department said, adding that the last one lakh cases were reported in just 13 days owing to fresh outbreaks in Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Pune. The state added 10,187 cases during the day and counted 47 deaths, taking the overall toll to 52,440.

(With PTI inputs)

