Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Prays In Their Temple At Home, Ekta Shares Adorable Video

TV producer Ekta Kapoor has been setting motherhood goals by embracing the beautiful journey as a single mother. Ekta Kapoor often shares adorable videos of her son Ravie as well as her brother Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor. She recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Laksshya, teaching him how to pray in their temple at home, before leaving the house for daily chores. Check out Laksshya's adorable video in the story below.

Ekta Kapoor shares a cute video of Laksshya

Laksshya Kapoor dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of black jeans was seen standing in front of the idols at Ekta Kapoor's house as he prayed and said 'Jai Balaji'. After he prayed, Ekta asked him to repeat his prayers and he said 'Jai Mata Di'. Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote in the caption, "My boyâ¤ï¸! #JAIMATADI #JAIBALAJI"(sic).

Back in 2016, Tusshar Kapoor, the son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, opted to become a single father. He opted for surrogacy and became a proud father to Laksshya Kapoor. Later in 2019, Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child Ravie Kapoor and just like her brother Tusshar, she also opted for single parenting. Lakkshya and Ravie have an amazing bonding as brothers and Ekta Kapoor's videos on Instagram prove this.

Ekta Kapoor's followers on Instagram reached out to her and left comments under Laksshya's video. Several fans left heart and love emojis under her video, sending the little kid virtual love. One Instagram user left a comment under Ekta's video, praising Laksshya and calling him 'Good Boy'. Many others left comments like 'God bless' and 'Cute' under the video. Moreover, an Instagram user noticed Laksshya wearing shoes near the temple area and commented,' à¤¬à¤šà¥à¤šà¥‹ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¤à¤®à¥€à¤œ à¤¸à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤“ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤—à¥‡ à¤œà¥‚à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨ à¤•à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡'( Teach your child manners, one must not wear shoes in front of god) (sic). Another comment read, 'Juute toh utrwaa dete..' (Atleast ask him to take his shoes off)(sic).

