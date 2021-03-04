Tusshar Kapoor Looks Dapper All Suited Up In Blue From Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram account on March 4, 2021, to show off his look from a recent photoshoot. The Golmaal actor received tons of love from fans over his latest Instagram upload. Tusshar Kapoor has a huge fanbase on the social media site with more than 5,50,000 followers.

In his latest Instagram post, Tusshar Kapoor donned a blue power suit with a white shirt and black tie. He sat on a black folding chair and placed his elbows on the table in front of him, as the camera captured his side profile. In the carousel of posts, Tusshar was also clicked reading a newspaper and sipping his beverage from a green teacup in another picture. In the caption, he put the hashtag 'Daddy Vibes' with a smiley, a coffee emoji and a punch emoji.

See Tusshar Kapoor's photos here:

Masti actor Aftab Shivdasani too commented on the post. He told Tusshar that the two needed to catch up over coffee "badly". Fans showed their love in Tusshar Kapoor's picture's comment section. They left tons of fire emojis and hearts for the actor. Many fans said that they loved the picture and others called it super.

A peek into Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor is a father to a 5-year-old, Laksshya. The single father loves to post Laksshya's pictures and videos to his official Instagram handle. On January 21, 2021, Tusshar Kapoor shared a video of his son learning some skills in hospitality.

In the video, Laksshya can be seen offering a snack to Tusshar Kapoor's friend Ekta Bahri Gunsagar. Ekta can be seen teaching the little boy how to serve properly. After that, Ekta offers the dates to him, when Laksshya runs off refusing to eat the food, saying he dislikes it. Tusshar Kapoor yells after him to show the guest his picture.

On January 2, 2021, Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture with his son that gave off major Christmas vibes. He posed next to Laksshya in front of a huge Christmas wreath. The family spent the day with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. In the caption, Tusshar wished his followers a Happy New Year with the hashtag 'Happy 2021'. The picture gained approximately 20,000 likes.

