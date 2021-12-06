Jennifer Lawrence's Debut Red Appearance With Baby Bump Floors Kareena Kapoor; See Post

The first reports of Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with art gallery director Cooke Maroney came out in September, after which she was snapped stepping out with the baby bump. The actor chose an important event, the premiere of her latest film Don't Look Up to make her first official appearance in front of the media. The Red Sparrow star donned a shimmering one-piece dress with a cape for the evening as she carried her baby bump with grace.

Among those impressed by her look was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor thought the soon-to-be mom looked 'simply gorgeous.'

Kareena Kapoor impressed by Jennifer Lawrence appearance with a baby bump

Jennifer posed with her Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the event held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center held in New York on Sunday.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to post that photo and showered love with the word 'simply gorgeous' written inside a heart.

Kareena has too made numerous appearances while being pregnant when she was expecting her sons Taimur (aged 5) and Jeh (8 months old). She had famously walked the ramp when she was expecting Taimur and stepped out often, even posing for the paparazzi.

At the time of her second pregnancy, she posted pictures, showing her baby bump on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearances during pregnancy

After the birth of her child on February 21 this year, Kareena came out with a book, narrating her experiences through her two pregnancies. The book has been titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

She had then shared, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed." "This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today," she had stated then.

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Don't Look Up

Meanwhile, the event was in the build-up to the release of the sci-fi comedy, where the duo plays astronomers, who find it hard to convince people that a comet is approaching the earth. The film will have a limited theatrical release, before hitting Netflix on December 24.

This is also Jennifer's first movie release in over two years since the release of Dark Phoenix, which had hit the theatres in June 2019.