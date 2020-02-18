Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Adorable Pictures That Are Too Cute To Miss

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the adorable pairs in Hollywood. They both have been dating each other since 2017. Jennifer has also posted some cute pictures with Alex Rodriguez on Instagram. Let us take a look at some of their cute pictures.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's adorable posts

Alex Rodriguez is wearing a dark blue suit with black shades and Jennifer Lopez is wearing a green colour dress. Jennifer also has tied her hair neatly and applied nude make up to complete her look. She also typed a sweet message for Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are seen sharing a tender moment in the image. Jennifer uploaded this picture during Christmas. They both are wearing the same type of hoodie, which is a red-checkered one. Fans commented heart emojis on the Instagram post.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are seen making their Christmas list. They both are wearing black-framed glasses. The post has received over 1.7 million likes on Instagram. Take a look at the adorable post.

Jennifer Lopez shared a look back video of her journey in the year 2019. The video also consists of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's cute moments. The video not only consists of the couple's moments but also consists of the best moments that occurred in JLo's professional life.

