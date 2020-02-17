Jennifer Lopez's Gown Looks Can Be Your Source Of Inspiration To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez is one of the international celebrities who is highly looked upon for her fitness and style statement. She carries all of her looks with grace, elegance, and class. Here are a few instances when she left a glamorous mark with her gown looks.

Gown looks of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a gown apt for the red carpet here. The gown is of sheer material and glitter finish. The lower half of the gown is mauve, breaking the glitter effect of the upper half of the gown. A metallic belt has been added to the gown which gives it a finished look. In accessories, she can be seen wearing stone earrings and is also carrying a clutch. Her makeup has been kept light and glittery.

Jennifer Lopez is pulling off a party look with grace in this picture. She can be seen wearing a white gown which has been majorly made with white sheer material. The dress has full sleeves and heavy work done in the upper half. The dress has a pair of white shorts inside, while a free-flowing white piece of clothing gives it a gown look. Her hair has been tied up with evident curls and her eye makeup is well done.

Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a yellow gown in this picture. The dress has heavy satin and net work done all over it. The dress has a thigh-high slit and a deep V neck. She is wearing silver heels with the look, while her hair has been left straight with a middle parting. In accessories, she can be seen carrying a clutch that looks like a bundle of notes.

Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a heavy sequin dress in this picture. The gown has a high neck and full sleeves. The silver dress fits perfectly, adding grace to her look. Her hair has been left open with soft curls while in accessories, she is wearing stone stud earrings. She can also be seen carrying a suitable clutch with the outfit.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

