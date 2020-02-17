Jennifer Lopez flaunts her abs on Instagram, gives fans fitness goals to live by; See pic

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 last year and continues to be one of the fittest actors in Hollywood. After absolutely rocking the Super Bowl Half Time show and slaying at red carpets from New York Fashion Week to Oscars after-parties, Jennifer is back home and currently re-energizing. Recently, the diva shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram where she is flaunting her toned abs. Take a look at it here.

Jennifer Lopez gives us major fitness goals as she flaunts her abs at 50

In the post, we can see Jennifer Lopez in a white bikini with no makeup. In the picture, her hair is slicked back into a tight top-knot and she is seen flaunting her abs with an intense look on her face. She captioned the picture as “Relaxed and recharged.”

In the background of this picture, we can see a luxe Versace couch cushion. Other than this, we can also see a bedazzled cup, featuring glittering gold and silver bling. The post had the social media site buzzing and many stars commented on this picture. Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Damn” with the heart eye cat emoji, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented by writing, “Damn man” and DJ Diplo wrote “Omg” on the white bikini picture.

Jennifer Lopez's often posts about being fit and eating right. Let's take a look at some of her previous posts where the singing sensation can be seen dishing out fitness goals

Jennifer Lopez's other fitness pictures:

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

