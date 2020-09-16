Jennifer Winget 'feels The COVID Wind' In Her Hair While Enjoying A Bike Ride; Watch

Recently, television actor Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she 'feels the COVID wind' in her hair in a recent post. The actor made the revelation through a video on her Instagram stories, which features her enjoying a bike ride with her friend. Take a look at the video shared:

Jennifer Winget's COVID post:

#JenniferWinget takes a bike ride and lets the #COVID19 flow through her hair. Haha. This is her recent Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/ZSfqV87MT0 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020

With the video, Jennifer Winget wrote: ‘Oh to feel the (COVID) wind in my hair’. It seems like Jennifer Winget is currently on a family vacation, as the actor recently shared several pictures from her outing on Instagram. Take a look at a few pictures here:

The actor recently made it to the news when she took to her Instagram handle to show her fans, what a 'mid-week crisis looks like'. To explain the same, Jennifer shared a priceless monochrome picture of herself, which features the actor posing as she clicks an unmissable selfie picture. As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer is seen donning a sleeveless black top. Keeping her look casual by donning very minimal makeup, Jennifer clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair. Take a look:

Jennifer on the professional front

Jennifer kickstarted her journey in the Hindi film industry as a child actor in the film, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. The actor also appeared as a child actor in the much-acclaimed film, Kuch Naa Kaho. Jennifer has worked in many hit serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Bepannaah.

Jennifer rose to prominence with the success of her television show, Beyhadh 2, which follows the story of Maya, whose love turns into revenge when her lover betrays her. The story gets further interesting when she seeks to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for. The television show also stars Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma Preeti Mehra, Melanie Nazareth, Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Paaras Madaan and Hasan Zaidi in prominent roles.

