'Who Is She Protecting?' T'gana BJP Asks Jaya Bachchan As She Defends B'wood On Drug Issue

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has hit out at senior Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan over her remarks in the Parliament on Tuesday. Rao said that Bachchan has exhibited her 'irresponsibility' as a parliamentarian. The BJP leader also questioned her for not condemning the ongoing drug menace in the Bollywood industry.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, "MP Jaya Bachchan has exhibited her irresponsibility as a parliamentarian. She sounded like a full-blow hypocrite today in Rajya Sabha. She has not condemned the drug menace, which is destroying the lives of young people across India, including young actors in her own film industry. She has not condemned drug dependence, addiction, and peddling by young actors in Bollywood, Tollywood, whose names were recently released by the NCB."

The BJP spokesperson also questioned whether the actor is trying to protect someone. "Is this what, the acclaimed member from the first family of Bollywood should be doing? Shouldn't she be seeking the Central government's support for completely demolishing the drug mafia in Bollywood? MP Jaya Bachchan's notice and statement in Rajya Sabha today once again exposes the irresponsibility, prejudice, and selfishness of even the senior block of Bollywood actors, who otherwise act as gatekeepers of ethics, morals, and values," he added.

Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it."

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party MP further said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. Soon after her address in the Parliament, several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of the veteran actor lauding her for addressing the issue.

