Jersey Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's Film Witnesses Slow Pace Due To KGF 2

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was finally released on the silver screens on 22 April 2022. The film follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

Its lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are receiving heaps of praise from all corners for their performance in the film. Despite getting a positive word of mouth, Jersey is performing at a slow pace in the ticket windows. Here are the Box office collections on day 3 for Jersey.

Jersey Box Office Collections, Day 3

As per the reports of Sachnilk, Jersey performed low on its first 2 days at the box office and earned roughly ₹ 9.01 Cr India net. With each passing day, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is witnessing a drastic downfall at the ticket window due to the KGF: Chapter 2 wave. The early estimates suggest that the film earned around 5.50 Cr India net on its third day. That makes the film's total collection stand at ₹ 14.51 Cr. Morever, Jersey had an overall 24.21% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The film is receiving tough competition from Yash starrer KGF 2 as it continues to dominate the box office.

More about Jersey

The sports drama revolves around the life of a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36 to fulfil his son's dreams and to prove his mettle. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was finally released on 22nd April 2022. Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar, and others. Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films have bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor