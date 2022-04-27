Jersey Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Sees Huge Drop Amid KGF 2 Wave

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was finally released in theatres on April 22, 2022. The sports drama follows the journey of a failed cricketer named Arjun Talwar, played by Shahid Kapoor, and his struggles to revive his cricket career for his son.

Shahid is being lauded widely for his praiseworthy performance as Arjun Talwar in Jersey. Despite Shahid's exemplary performance and the film's positive word of mouth, Jersey has not lived up to the expectations in the box office. It is performing at a slow pace at the ticket window due to the KGF 2 wave. On day 5 of its theatrical run, the Mrunal Thakur starrer faced a significant drop at the box office.

Jersey Box Office Collection Day 5

The highly talked about Jersey opened to some positive reviews from the critics but the hype around the movie has not reflected in its box office collections. The Shahid Kapoor starrer crashed at the box office owing to Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which is still ruling the ticket window and has broken several records.

As per the reports of Sachnilk, Jersey performed low on the first 4 days of its theatrical run and managed to collect a net amount of around ₹16.49 Cr in India. Jersey had an overall 10.84% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

According to the day 5 early estimates, Jersey earned around ₹1.70 Cr in India. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹18.19 Cr. The film suffered a major drop of 57% this week and is expected to collect around ₹20 crore by the end of the first week.

More about Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title starring south star Nani in the titular role. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally released on 22nd April 2022.

Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar, and others. Morever, Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films have bankrolled the project.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor