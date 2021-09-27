'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor Reveals Nani 'inspired Me To Do This Film'

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey became one of the most-anticipated films ever since it was announced. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani. Shahid wrapped up the film's shoot in December last year. While very little has been revealed about the film, Shahid Kapoor recently held a question and answer round on Twitter and went on a revealing spree. The actor answered about working with the film's leading lady Mrunal Thakur and director Gowtam Tinnanuri. He also revealed South star Nani was his inspiration behind doing the film.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor held a Q&A round for his fans who were eagerly waiting to know about Jersey. One of the actor's fans asked him to say something about Nani and wrote, "One word about @NameisNani[sic]." Shahid revealed he cried while watching the Telugu film and it was Nani who inspired him to be a part of the film, he wrote, "I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film[sic]."

Shahid Kapoor on working with Mrunal Thakur and Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Fans are eager to watch Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur share the screen space in the upcoming sports drama. A user asked Shahid if he enjoyed working with Mrunal. In his answer, the Jab We Met actor mentioned how he had a great time with the Toofaan actor and called her lovely. He wrote, "Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun[sic]." Shahid was also asked about his experience of working with the film's director. In his reply, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, "To be honest I think he is my favourite so far." Shahid also mentioned his experience of working in the film. He wrote, "It’s my best filmmaking experience yet. Can't wait to share it with you all[sic]."

Details about Jersey

The upcoming film Jersey is about a talented but failed cricket player, who decides to make a comeback in the sport to fulfil his son's wish. The film cast Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021.

