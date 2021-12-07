'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor Unveils Second Song 'Maiyya Mainu' Poster Featuring Mrunal Thakur

The film industry is buzzing with excitement for Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming sports drama titled Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The trailer of the movie pledging a heart-wrenching story of a former athlete daring to dream once again for the sake of his family garnered positive responses from the masses. After a soulful track, the actor is all set to release the second track of his upcoming movie. Check out the new poster here.

Shahid Kapoor unveils second song 'Maiyya Mainu' poster

Taking to his Instagram on December 7, the 40-year-old actor shared the poster of the second track titled Maiyya Mainu from his forthcoming sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The poster features his lady love who is played by Mrunal Thakur. The duo can be seen sharing a passionate moment of love giving a glimpse into the romantic track. The song is set to release tomorrow i.e December 8 at 11 am.

The caption caught the attention of the netizens as the Kabir Singh actor admitted that the song always makes him smile. He wrote, ''This one makes me smile every time. Our second song from #Jersey 💙 #MaiyyaMainu out tomorrow @ 11am! #Jersey in cinemas 31st December 2021!''

More on Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Shahid Kapoor headlined drama serves as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The actor will essay the role of the former cricketer Arjun Raichand who goes through a tumultuous phase in his life as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket, for the sake of his family.

A glimpse into the actor's ambitious project was shared via the first track of the film titled Mehram which chronicled the relentless struggle of Arjun Raichand. The song was lauded for his heart-touching lyrics and capturing the essence of the longing of chasing one's lost dream.

The film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi and also features Pankaj Kapur in a significant role. Additionally, Sachet & Parmpara are responsible for the music score of the film. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor