Jim Sarbh Reacts To A Picture Series Titled 'Jim Sharbet' Based On His Different Looks

'My good god', was actor Jim Sarbh's reaction after he saw a series of pictures dedicated to his looks and were compared to different beverages. 'Presenting, Jim Sherbet', wrote production house, Eros Now, and shared some stunning fashion looks of the actor comparing it with different colours of drinks.

We often think @jimSarbh is like a tall, drink of something cool...



Thus, presenting, Jim Sharbet: A Thread.



1. pic.twitter.com/rHB2JhCnmu — Eros Now (@ErosNow) September 2, 2020

After Amazon Prime Video's original series 'Made in Heaven', Jim Sarbh's 'Flip' is currently streaming on Eros Now. The anthology series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. 'Flip', which is streaming on Eros Now, is an anthology of four short stories each telling the tale of many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn around in the people, situation, or perspectives inhabiting that tale.

(with PTI inputs)

