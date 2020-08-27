Jim Sarbh's Massive Net Worth Will Make You 'Flip'; Here's How Well-off The Actor Is

Jim Sarbh kick-started his acting career in the year 2016, with his debut in the film, Neerja, alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the movie was a commercial hit and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, before Neerja, Jim Sarbh was a part of plays and also directed various projects. Here's a look at Jim Sarbh's net worth.

Jim Sarbh's net worth

According to the report of Celebgag.com, Jim Sarbh's net worth is estimated to be Rs 14.23 crore ($1.9 Million). Jim Sarbh's net worth is apprehensive of his appearances in films, web series and plays. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has been on the face of several magazines too. Jim Sarbh's Instagram gives a peek into his events, ramp walks and several other ventures.

Jim Sarbh's movies

Before making his debut with Neerja, Jim performed in plays such as The Show!, The Breakup, Tennis in Nablus, and Ice Glen among others. Sarbh impressed masses with his acting chops in Rajat Kapoor's play titled What's Done is Done. After which, he was a part of The Glass Menagerie, The Merchant of Venice, The Living Room and others. The Living Room is written and directed by Kalki Koechlin.

Meanwhile, after the success of Neerja, Jim Sarbh was a part of back-to-back movies like A Death in the Gun, Raabta. He starred alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the hit film, Padmaavat. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie was a major success. After this, Jim was roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal. Sanju united Jim with his Neerja co-star Sonam, who also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Jim Sarbh was last seen in Netflix's Yeh Ballet, which was well-received by the audience. He has been a part of web shows like Smoke, Made in Heaven, Flip and others. The actor has bagged several laurels in his career.

Jim Sarbh's birthday

As Jim Sarbh turned a year older on August 27, wishes have been pouring in on social media. A user wrote, "Happiest Birthday Wishes to one of the most versatile actors of our times. Wish you many many more awesome and amazing years to come Jim sir Keep ROCKING sir Ji."

everyone DROP WHAT URE DOING it's @jimSarbh 's birthday 🥳🥳🥳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY i love u big!!!!! 🥺😔 — kneeharika (@caffeinegoth) August 26, 2020

Happy birthday @jimSarbh!!!

You are a real gem! Simply brilliant. ❤️ An actor, a style icon, a poet, an animal lover, what not? You are everything!

“I wish i could leave you my love

But my heart, is a mess”

Love this song! pic.twitter.com/2Rn1jGUB00 — Vinnie Nanda (@VNanda30) August 26, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

