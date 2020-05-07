Jimmy Sheirgill Pens Emotional Note For Irrfan Khan, Reveals His 'biggest Regret'

Jimmy Sheirgill has worked with the late actor Irrfan Khan on five films including Haasil and Saheb Biwi air Gangster Returns. Jimmy penned a heartfelt note on Wednesday in Irrfan's memory on Wednesday. The actor said that it is hard to come to terms with the fact that Irrfan is gone.

Jimmy Sheirgill pens a heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan

Sharing a picture of Irrfan Khan on his social media, Jimmy Sheirgill wrote, "It's going to take time..a long long time ..to get over this loss. Just like it's taking time to come out of this shock. My biggest regret is I couldn't even get to see you once in the last few years, though I tried to. We worked on five films together. My love and respect for you was immense and you knew that. You knew that I was a fan of yours since the first one 'HAASIL'. Its very hard to come to terms with the fact that you're gone. May the almighty give your family all the strength at this moment..You have inspired and will continue to inspire many like me...RIP Irfan Bhai". [sic]

Irrfan Khan passed away last week on April 29 at the age of 53. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital earlier last week due to colon infection. As soon as the news of his passing broke, fans, friends, and celebrities flooded the social media with his memories as they mourned his loss.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan's death

"I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

