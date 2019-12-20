Jimmy Sheirgill Reveals Details About His Debut Web Series, Rangbaaz Phirse

Jimmy Sheirgill is all set to be seen in a web series that will have a dash of patriotism to it. The actor recently spoke about the show and how it is expected to connect with the audience. He also said that the last 20 minutes of the show is gripping and would leave the audience in an emotional state.

Jimmy Sheirgill talks about his upcoming web series

In an interview with ANI, Jimmy Sheirgill recently revealed the details about his debut web series, Rangbaaz Phirse. Speaking about the plot and premise of the show, he said that the show is set in Rajasthan, so they worked very hard to get the dialect and the atmosphere right. He said that besides action, he believes that emotion is the USP of the show. He also said that he is ready to lay a bet that if one doesn’t cry in the last 20 minutes of the show, he is ready to lose anything. He added that he is happy about the way the show turned out. He also spoke about how the series is inspired by people who weren’t likely to become criminals, but the system made them criminals. The story is about a topper, a gold medallist. The character cleared the UPSC exam and he could have joined the Force as an IPS officer. Jimmy Sheirgill said that the character wanted to do something for the country. The story of the show is about what happens and how such a man becomes a criminal.

About the web series Rangbaaz Phirse

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series of the political thriller genre. It has been directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Ajay Rai. The plot has been written by Siddharth Mishra while the web series features Gul Panag, Shard Kelkar, and Jimmy Sheirgill amongst others. The show is the second season of the franchise Rangbaaz and releases on Zee 5 OTT platform on December 20, 2019. The trailer of the series was released recently and has been creating hype amongst the audience.

