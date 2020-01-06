'Sheer Brutality!': Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Outraged By 'dishonourable' JNU Violence

Bollywood actor and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilas Rao Deshmukh's son Riteish Deshmukh expressed his agitation over the shocking attack on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening by masked miscreants. Deshmukh took to Twitter and condemned the act by questioning the honour of the perpetrators. His thoughts were seconded by his wife, actor Genelia D'Souza, as she appealed to the police to bring justice in the whole situation.

Take a look at their tweets:

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and many other Bollywood celebrities have voiced their stand on the brutal attacks that took inside the varsity campus in New Delhi on Sunday evening with the police being criticised for not controlling the situation. Students of the varsity maintain that despite multiple distress calls being made, Delhi Police did not swing into action.

JNU violence

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

