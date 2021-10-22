John Abraham Announces 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Release Date With Intriguing Teaser; WATCH

As the COVID cases started dipping in the state of Maharashtra, the govt decided to open the theatres for movie lovers. Several filmmakers celebrated this while announcing the release date of their upcoming films. The recent one to join the bandwagon is John Abraham starrer action drama Satyameva Jayate 2. The film that had witnessed several postponements is now slated to hit the silver screen on 25 November 2021. The makers will release the trailer on October 25.

John took to Twitter and announced the good news with a teaser while unveiling his looks from the film. In the short clip, the actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and muscles during a fight sequence. The backdrop of the teaser shows the tricolour along with the National emblem. The actor who will be seen performing high-octane action stunts on the film wrote, '#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again. #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October.'

In the film, John will be seen sharing screen space with Divya Khosla Kumar. The John Abraham starrer will feature him as a cop again but this time he will be fighting corruption in the city of Lucknow. According to the first look poster of the movie shared by John, the actor will be playing a double role. Besides John, the film will also feature Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screens during Eid in May but was later pushed ahead due to the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus infection. The makers had issued a statement on social media while announcing their decision about the release.

The Milap Zaveri directorial, produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, is said to be an action-packed entertainer. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the team has been hosting a special 25-minute screening for exhibitors of the country over this week. The leading entertainment portal also informed that the exhibitor feedback has been positive with the footage garnering appreciation for the action, dialogues, and music.

