With the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, many celebrities have also been testing positive for COVID-19. As the actors namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor and others recently confirmed through social media that they have been tested positive for COVID-19, even Satyameva Jayate 2 star, John Abraham was added to the list. The actor shared a note on social media for his fans revealing that he has been tested positive along with his wife, Priya and assured that they were fine and following protocols.

John Abraham and his wife Priya test positive for Covid-19

John Abraham recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note to his Instagram stories revealing that he and his wife Priya contracted the Coronavirus. Stating further, he informed how he came in contact with someone three days ago who was later tested positive for Covid-19. Adding to it, he mentioned that even he and his wife were later tested positive and informed the fans that they had been quarantined at home and hadn't been in contact with anyone else post that. The actor further mentioned that they both were vaccinated and were experiencing mild symptoms. While signing off, he urged everyone to stay well and stay healthy and keep their masks up.

The statement read, "I CAME IN CONTACT 3 DAYS AGO WITH SOMEONE WHO I LATER

LEARNED HAD COVID. PRIYA & I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID. WE HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED AT HOME SO HAVEN'T BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ANYONE ELSE, WE ARE BOTH VACCINATED & EXPERIENCING MILD SYMPTOMS. PLEASE STAY WELL AND HEALTHY. MASKS UP." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham