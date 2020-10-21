John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar Kick-start Shooting Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar along with director Milap Zaveri began shooting of their next Satyamev Jayate 2 on Wednesday in Lucknow. The team will continue shooting till January 2021.

Director Milap Zaveri, who is all praise for the Uttar Pradesh government, said, "On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in."

"We will be shooting across Lucknow, including at heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot." Zaveri shared that even the action scenes will be shot on the streets of Lucknow and that he has taken his leading man, John, through all the locations virtually. The director lauded John for agreeing to shoot in these tough times.

Divya, who is returning to acting with the Milap Zaveri-directed film, said she was waiting for the right film to come her way. "I didn''t want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film," she said.

Divya made her acting debut in 2004''s "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon". She later turned to direction with films such as "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re".

Acknowledging the challenge, producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his confidence over the stringent SOPs that "will create a safe shooting environment". "It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic," he asserted.

The director confided that the roots of John's character in the film are in Varanasi. The transition will give the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to the viewers in the interiors, he said. The team will also be shooting for a few days at a Mumbai studio early next year before calling it a wrap.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on May 12, 2021.

(with agency inputs)

