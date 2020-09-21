John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Vs Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2 will be pitted against Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Eid 2021. On Monday, September 21, actor John Abraham unveiled the first look poster of the film revealing that the movie will hit the cinema houses on May 12, Eid 2021. In the poster, John has donned an intense look as he flaunts his 8-packs chiselled abs. Holding a hammer, he glares at the camera with a moustache completing his look. While sharing the intriguing poster, John wrote,

Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021. #SMJ2EID2021

Satyamev Jayate 2 release date

Meanwhile, Salman back in January 2020, shared a tweet informing his fans about his next film Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is bankrolled by prominent producer Sajid Nadiadwala. While announcing the next film, the Dabangg actor wrote that his next film will release on Eid 2021, which clearly indicates that John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 will lock horns with Salman’s next acting venture.

ALSO READ| John Abraham Starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Release Date Revealed, Set For Eid 2021

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali release date

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

ALSO READ| John Abraham's Lauds Dino Morea In Hostages, Latter Invites Him To Collab On Action Film

About Satyameva Jayate 2

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action flick bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Monisha Advani and Madhuri Bhojwani. Serving as the sequel to the 2018 movie Satyameva Jayate, the film features John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Shot primarily in Lucknow, the premise of the film revolves around corruption surrounding politicians, industrialists and police officials. The movie will unveil how a common man will take the fight against injustice and abuse that the people in power aim at commoners.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan starrer Tiger Franchise Will Be Shot Across 7 Countries; Recce To Start Soon

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

As per Outlook, Salman Khan’s next film has got an emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the story angle. The plot revolves around the life of four brothers and is actually a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers have brought the rights of the Tamil film and tweaked its angle to fit in the Pan-India approach. South Diva Pooja Hegde will reportedly share screen space with Salman in the film.

ALSO READ| Carryminati Refutes Rumours Of Joining Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'; Details Inside

(Promo Image Source: John Abraham & Salman Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.