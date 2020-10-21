Did You Know John Abraham’s Stunts In 'Dhoom' Were Performed By Actor Himself?

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller movie, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. In 2004, John Abraham was cast to play the lead character in Sanjay Gadhvi’s action thriller, Dhoom. But, fans will be surprised to know that John Abraham performed all of his stunts on his own in Dhoom. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | Can Shahid Kapoor & John Abraham Be Perfect As Vishnu & Aditya In 'V' Movie' Hindi Remake?

John Abraham’s stunts in Dhoom

John Abraham's movies have always made the headlines for the great action stunts that the actor indulges into. In 2004, John Abraham was cast to play the lead character of a thief in Sanjay Gadhvi’s action thriller, Dhoom. The plot of the film revolves around a motorbike gang that starts breaking into banks and other public places and vanishes. John Abraham’s stunts in the movie were well-appreciated and it sure set a bar for other motorbike stunts to be performed in Bollywood on-screen. While other actors take the help of a stuntman to perform such difficult and standard raising stunts, John Abraham himself performed all of his stunts in the movie. According to reports from NetTv4U, John Abraham performed all of his stunts in Dhoom on his own. John Abraham’s movies like Dhoom and Force have always been acknowledged for the great stunts that the actor has managed to pull out in them, on-screen.

Also Read | John Abraham's Lauds Dino Morea In Hostages, Latter Invites Him To Collab On Action Film

John Abraham’s bikes

John Abraham’s bikes have always been the talk of the town. John Abraham’s first bike was Yamaha RE 350. According to reports from GoMechanic, John Abraham’s bikes collection also have Rajputana Customs’ Royal Enfield Board Tracker and Yamaha V-Max.

Also Read | John Abraham Starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Release Date Revealed, Set For Eid 2021

On the work front

John Abraham was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Baazmi’s Pagalpanti (2019). He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s most talked about movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. Apart from John and Emraan, the lead cast of the movie includes Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Sonu Sood, Doni Morea, Vivek Oberoi, and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020. However, there has been no further notice about the movie hitting the theatres on the given date or being postponed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie was in its post-production phase when the pandemic took place.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Vs Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.