John Abraham Reveals Details Of 'The Juhu Beach Project' On His Social Media, Watch Video

John Abraham started his career as a model and made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003. The actor's father Abraham John has his own architectural firm that he co-runs with John's brother Alan. John often shares videos and pictures in support of the firm. He took to his social media on June 9 to share a video of the firm's plans to make the Juhu Beach more accessible to the people.

John Abraham shares details on The Juhu Beach Project

Titled The Juhu Beach Project, John revealed that the project's first phase involves expanding public access to the beach. This shows how the firm plans to execute the project and showcases altering a roadway next to the beach and shifting it to a different place which will allow the public to access about 3 acres of the area next to the beach. He wrote in the caption, "Juhu Beach is a 7km long stretch and its largest public access point is restricted to a length of only 175m along Juhu Tara Road".

ALSO READ | John Abraham Starrer 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal' Songs Will Certainly Pump Up Your Mood

Explaining the execution in his caption as well, John Abraham wrote, "The concept aims to improve vehicular traffic movement by providing a simple, straight 260m long underpass below the Juhu Aerodrome in lieu of the current congested & convoluted 400m long road at Juhu Beach. The existing road effectively gets freed up for citizens and the millions of pedestrians & tourists who frequent Juhu Beach will now have access to 3 ACRES of NEW public space free from vehicles, traffic noise, air pollution and encumbrances".

ALSO READ | John Abraham Will Have Superhero Qualities In 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Filmmaker Milap Zaveri

He assured the people that the entire Juhu Beach project can be done without any kind of land acquisition. He also stated that it does not involve any kind of reclamation. John Abraham explained that the only cost involved will be the cost of construction of the vehicular underpass.

On the work front, John Abraham is set to star next in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2. Zaveri revealed in an earlier interview that John's character will have Hulk-like superpowers in the film. He will also be seen in Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor has also been working on a Sanjay Gupta-directorial, titled Mumbai Saga. The crime thriller will also star Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty. He has also signed up for Ek Villain 2 and will reportedly also star in Nikkhil Advani's 1911.

ALSO READ | John Abraham And Mrunal Thakur Gear Up For Their Upcoming Music Video 'Gallan Goriyan'

ALSO READ | John Abraham Shares His Thoughts On Lockdown & Its Impact On Hindi Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.