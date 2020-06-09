John Abraham Shares His Thoughts On Lockdown & Its Impact On Hindi Film Industry

Bollywood actor John Abraham is counted amongst the most bankable stars in the country. He is also a respected name in the Industry for the charity he does and his optimistic attitude of helping the lesser privileged whenever he can. In a recent interview with a leading media publication, the Satyamev Jayate actor talked about the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and its effects on the Hindi Film Industry. Let's take a look at John's thoughts.

John Abraham shared his thoughts on lockdown & its effects on Bollywood

When asked about how he dealt with the two months-long lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, John said that he felt blessed to be safe. He talked about the difference one should understand between first-world problems and real issues. As per John Abraham, had someone snatched away all his mediums of entertainment, computer data or his cellphone that would be problematic for him, not being comfortable spending time home with family.

John Abraham also talked about the real issues which the lesser privileged are facing currently be it migrant workers or the economically weaker class, who are staying in very compact houses. Some of them are deprived of essential commodities of survival as well which is saddening. On a personal front, the Dosatana actor complained about nothing related to lockdown. He then switched gears and talked about the impact of Coronavirus on Bollywood.

John Abraham is a producer and actor but he understands the need of the hour very well. He said he will not be rigid about release dates or the shooting schedule of his films, as such things should currently be out of the question during such a pandemic. John further talked about many factors that will come under scanner, while filming movies. He added that one has to accede the fact that nothing will change overnight and it will take time.

When asked about his take on releasing movies on OTT platforms, John Abraham said that its a great medium for smaller budget films. As OTT platforms are in need of content. However, for big-budget movies, John as a producer said that waiting and being patient is the only option. This is because even if cinema halls are functional in the nation sooner or later, on a global front it's going to take much longer.

On the work front, John Abraham has a long list of interesting projects in the pipeline. From Ek Villian 2, Attack, Mumbai Saga, to Satyameva Jayate 2. But with the current situation, the release dates of all his films will definitely be pushed.

