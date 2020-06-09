John Abraham And Mrunal Thakur Gear Up For Their Upcoming Music Video 'Gallan Goriyan'

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently shared a thumbnail of her upcoming music video, which will also feature her Batla House co-actor John Abraham. Gallan Goriyan will be a peppy song produced under the production banner of T-series. In an interview with a leading news portal, Mrunal Thakur spilled the beans around the upcoming music-video and revealed that she will be seen teasing and flirting with John Abraham in the song.

READ | John Abraham's Most Memorable Bromance Movies You Must Check Out

Details of Gallan Goriyan

While talking to a news portal, Mrunal Thakur said that it was the first time when she was called for a typical 'naach-gaana' project. Talking about the rehearsals, Mrunal further added that she practiced the song for two weeks, during which the choreographer helped her shed her inhibitions. Giving an insight into the upcoming music-video, Mrunal said that she will be seen catching John's attention in the song. While laughing, she added that she will also 'shamelessly flirt' with him.

Recalling her shoot days, the Love Sonia actor revealed that to boost her confidence John often told her that she has a beautiful smile and that if she is stuck somewhere, she just needs to smile. She also revealed that her whole family came to the set unannounced to cheer her up during the shoot.

READ | John Abraham Reveals That Watching This Movie Changed His Life

Singer-composer Taz has mixed the song along with the lyricist Kumaar, while Dhavani Bhanushali has given her voice to Gallan Goriyan. The makers of the song have promised that the upcoming song will be a fun dance number with catchy tunes. Dhavani Bhanushali has recorded her vocals in India while Taz did it from the UK. Reportedly, Gallan Goriyan was shot before the nationwide lockdown. The song is directed by Adil Shaikh and will be released on June 11, 2020.

READ | Nora Fatehi And John Abraham's Best Moments From BTS Video Of 'Dilbar'

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur movies

Talking about the professional front of the Batla House co-stars, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Super 30 along with Hrithik Roshan. She also played a pivotal character in Netflix's original film, Ghost Stories (In Karan Johar's segment).

Mrunal Thakur has numerous projects in her kitty, including Aankh Micholi and Jersey, among many others. On the other side, John will be soon seen in his combat avatar for numerous upcoming action-dramas. He has projects such as Attack, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2 among many others, lined up post lockdown.

READ | John Abraham Starrer 'Dishoom': Intriguing Trivia About The 2016 Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.