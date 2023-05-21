Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham, Dulquer Salmaan To Launch Ravi Teja's Film Teaser

Makers of Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao are all set to unveil the first look of the film. The launch event will be graced by stars from across the Indian entertainment industry including John Abraham, Venkatesh, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan. The event will happen on May 24.

In the movie, Ravi Teja will be seen in a never-seen-before mass and rugged look. Helmed by, Vamsee, the film is a biopic on the notorious thief. It is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s first look is expected to be fierce and majestic. His body language, diction, and getup will be completely different, according to the makers. The movie also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The Pan-India film will hit the theatres on October 20th in five different languages Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. It seems John Abraham will lend his voice to the Hindi version of the film. On Saturday, John shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he can be heard wishing Ravi Teja all the best. The video gives a sneak peek into John's dubbing for the movie's teaser.

Sharing the video, he captioned it as "Excited to be a small part of this wonderful project #TigerNageswaraRao. The first-look video is stunning! Hope you all love it. #TNRFirstLookOnMay24." Check out the tweet below:

In March, Ravi Teja announced the release date of the film and shared a poster on Instagram. The post read, "This year it’s going to be extra special for us all #tigernagesgwarrao’s HUNT begins on October 20th."

Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will release on October 20, will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo (the movie will release on October 19) and Ram Pothineni's BoyapatiRapo (October 20).