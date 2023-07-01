John Abraham To Play A Diplomat In His Next, Poster And Release Date Out

John Abraham's next film has been announced. The actor will reportedly be playing a diplomat in his next, who release date has also been revealed. The film's production house took to their official Twitter account to share the news with a teaser poster.

3 things you need to know

John Abraham is currently shooting for his upcoming release, an action flick, title Vedaa, opposite Sharvari Wagh.

His new film will be a drama as opposed to the action genre that the actor is usually seen in.

John has played a similar role in 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter.

John Abraham's The Diplomat gets release date

T-Series took to their official Twitter handle to share the teaser poster of their upcoming film The Diplomat. It featured a suited John Abraham standing with his back towards the camera. It featured the film's tagline, 'a true hero needs no weapon' followed by the title. The Diplomat is said to be based on a true story.

In the caption to the post, the makers dropped a hint about the film's subject and storyline. "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as #JohnAbraham’s high-octane drama The Diplomat gets a release date."

(John Abraham's features in a different avatar in The Diplomat | Image: @TSeries/Twitter)

The film is directed by Shivam Nair. The Diplomat will see a global release on January 11 next year.

The Diplomat to feature John Abraham in a different avatar

The T-Series announcement shared how the premise of The Diplomat rests on the idea that "some wars are fought even outside the batlefield". This hinted at John Abraham consciously taking a break from his image as an action hero to take on a more restrained role.

The character might rely more on mental warfare. Meanwhile, John is shooting for Vedaa, opposite Sharvari Wagh. The film was launched recently with a muhurat shot in Rajasthan. John and sharwari will reportedly be sharing a teacher-disciple relationship.

