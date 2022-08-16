John Abraham Unveils First Look Of His Upcoming Film 'Tariq'; To Be Out On THIS Date

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently garnered a lot of attention with the release of his latest film Ek Villian Returns wherein he shared the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. After impressing the audience in a villainous avatar in Ek Villian Returns, Abraham is all set to bring forward a patriotic story with his next film Tariq.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the actor took to his social media handle and unveiled the first look of the film. Along with releasing the first look, Abraham also shared details about the release date of the patriotic drama.

John Abraham announces his next film, Tariq

On Monday, John Abraham headed to his Instagram handle and announced his next film, Tariq. Abraham shared a poster that showcased a lone oak leaf in an aesthetic backdrop with the film's title written on it. Going as per the poster, the film will be based on a true story and comes from the makers of Tehran and Batla House. The film will be released on 15 August next year.

John wrote in the caption, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe. @johnabrahament @bakemycakefilms"

Take a look:

The film's first look piqued fans' excitement levels and they took to the comments section to express their excitement. One of the users wrote, "Wow ! So excited happy independence day John" and another wrote, "Waiting for your movie 365 days to go." Few fans even compared it to Madras Cafe which was released in 2013. The fan wrote, "Already getting that Madras Cafe vibe."

John Abraham makes his stand clear on not taking the OTT route

During an interview with Mashable, the Satyamev Jayate star opened up about the growing trend of OTT and stated how he likes the digital space as a producer and not as an actor. John remarked, “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with that.”

Image: Instagram@thejohnabraham