John Abraham's Upcoming Action Films You Must Check Out In 2020

John Abraham is among the most popular actors of the Indian film industry. Although he has done movies belonging to different genres, he mainly chooses to work in films which regard to patriotism, justice, and history. He has a few upcoming films in this new decade. The actor is known for his work in Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter, Madras Cafe and many more.

John Abraham also recently appeared in Pagalpanti, which is a comedy flick. The actor is going to appear in reportedly three films this year. These are Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga, and Attack. The actor has had many commercial successes. Now, he is gearing up for various action flicks in 2020. John is always known for upping his action game. Here are the upcoming John Abraham movies from the action genre:

John Abraham's upcoming action flicks

John is gearing up for Mumbai Saga, which is directed by Sanjay Gupta. It is an action crime film. Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been roped in to star alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in this gangster drama.

John’s other upcoming action film is Attack, which is an action thriller film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham. The movie features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The movie is expected to release around Independence day 2020.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is yet another upcoming action flick of John Abraham. It is a vigilante-style action film directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles.

Regardless of what movie he makes, John Abraham is known for giving his best performance. The audiences are in love with the development of the actor's career with such serious flicks, which mostly perform well at the box office. John's movies are known for telling a thrilling story. John Abraham will further strengthen his action-hero image in 2020 with these movies.

