Nightlife In Daman Can Are Fun At These Hip Places; See List

Daman is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations. Along with the mesmerizing scenery and spectacular architecture, you will find a variety of options such as restaurants, movie theatres, cafes, dance clubs, overnight events at its beautiful beaches provide this area with a vibrant nightlife for both locals and tourists alike. Check out the best places to hang out in you're into nightlife.

Nightlife in Daman - here are some of the best hangout places for pubs and lounges in the beach area

Manpasand bar and restaurant

This family bar-cum-restaurant is one of Daman's most popular spots. Besides providing a variety of good quality liquor, this place is also well-known for its delicious food, especially North Indian cuisine.

You can enjoy some drinks here along with your friends. It has a nice environment and cordial workers. It is located in Coastal Highway, Nani Daman, B / H Patalia Checkpost, Daman. It closes pretty soon, the timings are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cidade de daman

You cannot miss the Cidade de Daman if you want to enjoy the best night in Daman. This beach resort is located just a stone's throw from Daman's Devka beach.

The place provides great facilities such as indoor sports, swimming pools for adults and kids, children's field, spa, gym, etc. This resort will give you a great way to spend an evening-DJ night by the beach and enjoy some nice breeze.

Gokul bar and restaurant

Another popular food-drink joint in Daman, Gokul Bar and Restaurant is one of Daman's most popular pubs and is known for its great food, especially North Indian. This eatery is another popular name among tourists and locals due to its strategic location and finger-licking food. It is located on Airport Rd, Char Rasta, Bhimpore, Daman.

Tips: You can have a nice beach walk with your partner all night.