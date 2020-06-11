John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Shoot To Delay For Action Directors Anbu-Arivu?

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, filmmaker Milap Zaveri talked about the development of his upcoming action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. Milap Zaveri also elaborated that John Abraham-starrer can not roll until South-based cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, and action directors Anbu-Arivu fly down to Mumbai as they are stationed in Kerala and Chennai respectively. Milap Zaveri also gave an insight into the action-sequences in the John Abraham starrer.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2's shooting updates

He mentioned that the rest of the team is in Mumbai, but unless Sujith Vaassudev and Anbu-Arivu fly down, they can not start the work. Elaborating the importance of stunt directors in the upcoming film, Zaveri stated that he can not think of shooting without Anbu-Arivu. Once the team of Satyameva Jayate 2 gets permission to begin filming, they will arrange for them to come to Mumbai while it is 'a long-drawn process', he added.

He concluded that after they land in Mumbai, they will have to home-quarantine for 14 days before they can report to the set. Director Milap Zaveri said that he has been "thoroughly prepped since April" to take the John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate 2, on floors. He further added that the production house is currently in the process of procuring the necessary permission from the managing director of Film City to begin the shoot, as per the new guidelines.

While referring to Anbu-Arivu's previous work in the various films, including KGF Chapter 1, he added that they have worked with John in Mumbai Saga. Zaveri revealed that he roped in the stunt director duo as he wanted them to direct larger-than-life action sequences for the second installment. He also added that they have choreographed several bare body action sequences for John Abraham.

Details of Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 will also star actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar in the female lead. The upcoming flick will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The first look posters of the lead cast were unveiled on October 1, 2019. The film is slated to release on 2020's Gandhi Jayanti, that is October 2.

