'Satyameva Jayate 2': Milap Zaveri 'teases' John Abraham's Hulk-like stunt, netizens react

Is John Abraham India’s answer to Hulk? The Batla House star is known to be among the bulkiest actors of the film industry and filmmakers have used his physique to good use in numerous action films. And now it is set to be taken to another level with his next, Satyameva Jayate 2.

Milap Zaveri plans to create a Hulk-like sequence for John in the action film. The director recently ‘teased’ what John is set to do in Satyameva Jayate 2. He shared a graphic of a Hulk-like character stopping a truck with all his might.

Netizens went gaga over his announcement, many recalling John’s similar action sequences in Dishoom and Shootout at Wadala. Some felt masses in single-screen theatres would go crazy over such a sequence. He was also called a ‘Desi Hulk’ and ‘mass monster.’

Here are the reactions:

Gaiety Galaxy crowd pagal ho jaayega. Dishoom ke woh car lifting scene mein hi itni seetiyaan baji thi... — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 10, 2020

Single screens faad degi ye film 👊🔥 @zmilap & @TheJohnAbraham Bring It On 🔥🔥💥 — Shrenik Jain (@beingshre) March 10, 2020

John sir iz a Hulk of Bollywood 😍 — Rajesh (Mumbaisaga 🔥 ) (@johnholick) March 10, 2020

Did it already in wadala but still 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — truth (@truth19701171) March 10, 2020

However, some were not convinced too. One joked ‘RIP logic’, another felt overconfidence could prove to be their undoing. A netizen felt it was not a great idea while another shared that the filmmaker should make John act like Shoojit Sircar and Sanjay Gupta instead of trying out such things.

Here are the reactions:

As usual Rip logic 😂 — Sky Lord 🔥 (@skylord007iii) March 10, 2020

Sometime overconfident kills u know🤨 — HOW’S BOLLYWOOD DOING? (@bollywoodwiki07) March 10, 2020

The John-Milap partnership delivered the hit Satyameva Jayate in 2018. The film, despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, was a success at the box office, earning over Rs 90 crore at the box office. The actor was loved by the masses for the action sequences.

Milap recently directed Marjaavaan in the same genre and the movie did fairly well, collecting over Rs 50 crore. Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and hits the theatres on October 2 this year.

