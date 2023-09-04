Jr NTR To Charge Whopping Fees For Antagonist's Role In War 2 Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR will reportedly be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film titled War 2. Both actors will be seen pitted against each other in the sequel to the 2019 hit film helmed by Siddharth Anand. This time around Ayan Mukerji will don the director's hat. It has come to light that the RRR actor is charging whopping fees for his role in War 2.

What's cooking?

As per multiple reports, Jr NTR will be paid approximately ₹50 crore as his remuneration for his role as an antagonist in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Yash Raj Films is the production house behind the spy film and has reportedly agreed to the fees quoted by Jr NTR. Nevertheless, the news remains unconfirmed.

(Jr NTR reportedly charges a whopping amount from makers of War 2 for his role | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Devara actor will be seen in a negative role in the sequel of War. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji will be sitting in the director's chair, which is a part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe featuring Tiger film series and Pathaan. On the sidelines of an awards ceremony, Hrithik Roshan was asked about collaborating with the RRR actor and he said, "I am very excited."

Who's saying what?

As per social media communities, Jr NTR will reportedly charge ₹50 crore for playing antagonist in War 2. It was also speculated that he may enter a profit-sharing model with the makers instead of sharing a direct fee. The actor reportedly charged ₹45 crore for his role in RRR.

Meanwhile...

It is rumoured that Kiara Advani will play the female lead in War 2. During an interview with Film Companion, the actress was asked about her potential casting in the film. "While I would love to do an action film, I would love to work with all the people you have mentioned, I cannot speak further on any other movie," she said. She further added, "Until a production house announces what’s next, I can’t speak on it. Though I would really love to on many other projects but I stay tight-lipped for now."