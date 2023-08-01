Jr NTR's Devara Co-star Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She 'manifested' Working With RRR Star

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the promotional tour for her latest release Bawaal. During the promotions, the actress was asked which actor she would like to collaborate with and how she landed the role in her Telugu debut Devara.

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut in Koratala Siva's Devara alongside Jr NTR.

She was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

The actress made her acting debut in 2016 with Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor on working with Jr NTR

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her belief in manifestation. The Good Luck Jerry actress said, “I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much. I think, for one year I was like ‘Please mujhe moka mile (Please give me a chance)’. And finally, it is happening.”

(Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR on the first day of NTR 30 now titled Devara | Image: Twitter)

Jahnvi expressed her excitement about making her Telugu debut. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and is expected to release on April 5, 2024. The action movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko and reportedly, Allu Arha alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals who she wants to work with next

In the same interview, the actress also revealed who she wanted to work with next. Ranbir Kapoor’s name topped the wishlist. She has also expressed her desire to work with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

(Janhvi Kapoor's look from the movie Devara was released recently | Image: Twitter)

Janhvi Kapoor last shared the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal which was released on OTT on July 21. The film narrated the tale of a turbulent marriage. Janhvi played the wife of Varun Dhawan’s Ajju who is a history teacher and takes her to Europe to teach his students about World War II.