Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Auschwitz Scene In Bawaal, Says 'our Intention Was Always…'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal recently released on OTT. The movie has come into the spotlight for weaving a World War II subplot in the central narrative. In one particular scene, the lead character can be seen drawing a comparison between their marital problems and the mass genocide. This didn't go down well with many. Now the actress has reacted to the same.

Varun Dhawan has also defended the scene previously while questioning international films.

In the movie, Varun plays the role of a history teacher who takes his wife on a trip to Europe in order to teach the children about World War II from the actual battle sites.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared the screen space for the first time.

Janhvi Kapoor also defends the Auschwitz scene in Bawaal

After her co-star, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi has also opened up on the Auschwitz scene in Bawaal. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress recalled showing the film to one of her acquaintances who had been affected by the holocaust up close. She recalled, “I know someone, he’s a professor at an Ivy League university, and he’s an Israeli. He had ancestors that unfortunately did not survive the Holocaust. He saw the film, and was very moved by it.”

She also added, that her acquaintance did not feel “offended” after watching Bawaal at all. She then mentioned that what is offensive depends on “people’s views”. She then clarified that none of the people involved in making the film tried to stroke a controversy. She said, “But the intention has always been pure, and always to acknowledge the turmoil, the devastation and the monstrosity of what happened then.”

Janhvi Kapoor says the film has inspired people

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor plays Nisha, who suffers from epilepsy. Talking about this, she recalled an incident when an IIT student gave her “the best compliment”. She recalled that during a screening, “There was one girl in the audience who said that she had had an epileptic episode recently, she was talking to us about it, she started crying, and I distinctly remember her saying that she felt stronger after watching Nisha’s journey, and how her parents have supported her, and how she was very moved by the film and the character and what everyone was trying to say.” She then added that it is “beyond anything” when people are affected by her work and it helps them in their “dark moment”.