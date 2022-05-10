Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu, Anil & Other Cast Take Part In Viral Challenge, Share Wedding Pics

The entire star cast of the upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come up with an amazing way to promote the film. From the amazing star cast including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor to the storyline, everything has been added to the anticipation of the fans.

As the film garnered attention from fans, the star cast has come up with a unique way of promoting the film. The stars have been taking a stroll down memory lane by sharing throwback pictures from their wedding days while talking about certain 'changes' post marriage.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star cast takes a unique stand on wedding

Neetu Kapoor was the first star to take the baton as she shared a throwback picture from her wedding with the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Both of them look lovely in their wedding attires and it is sure to take all the fans on a nostalgic trip. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi Ji. With you in my heart, always.”

On the other hand, followed by Neetu Kapoor was versatile star, Anil Kapoor. He too shared a picture from his wedding with Sunita Kapoor and wrote, "You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai...” Even Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli too shared similar posts.

Kiara Advani shared a picture from her parent's wedding and wrote, "Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"



All the posts shared by the stars on Instagram have a line in common which is “kya shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai?” Well, these posts have already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and they are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the upcoming film where they can watch their favourite stars back in action.

