Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first song, The Punjaabban Song that sees Kiara, Varun, Anil and Neetu grooving on the beats of bhangra. Now, in the latest video uploaded by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star, he could be seen shaking a leg with his dad David Dhawan on The Punjaabban Song.

Varun Dhawan grooves to The Punjaabban song with dad David Dhawan

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video in the Reels section that sees him grooving to The Punjaabban Song from his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with dad David Dhawan. The clip begins with the camera focusing on Varun who later gets pushed by his dad who then starts dancing to the song, while the Badlapur actor matches his footsteps.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo. Challenging some of my friends @arjunkapoor @janhvikapoor @fukravarun @dhanashree9 @saraalikhan95 @avneetkaur_13 @lilly @ananyapanday @samantharuthprabhuoffl @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif @gippygrewal @tanishk_bagchi @zarakhan."

More on The Punjaabban Song

The song has been sung by popular singers, namely Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, while the music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. As the song is a remix of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have also given credits to the original song sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer

Recently, makers even unveiled the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo which takes netizens on a full roller coaster ride of emotions as it sees a family dealing with the complexities of relationships. After watching the trailer, it seems like the entire cast, also including Manish Paul, is all set to take the audience on fun as well as an emotional ride with a huge family reunion.

The film will be released in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn