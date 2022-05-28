The makers of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the first song, The Punjaabban Song which sees the duo along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Manish Paul groove on the beats of bhangra. On May 27, Varun and Kiara visited Delhi where they held an exclusive preview of the song. Now, that the song has been released, it's getting amazing responses from the audience.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song Out

The foot-tapping number is surely this year's wedding anthem which starts with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul shaking legs with Neetu Kapoor, while Prajakta Koli is seen dancing with Anil Kapoor. The beats of the song will surely make the fans step on the dance floor. Apart from Dhawan and Kiara's solo performances, the video song also features Anil and Neetu Kapoor dancing together as the entire group performs the hook step together. Watch the song here:

Popular singers, namely Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, have lent their voices to The Punjaabban Song, while the music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. As the song is a remix of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have also given credits to the original song sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.

More about The Punjaabban Song

The song had garnered a lot of controversial headlines after it got featured in the film's trailer. Abrar Ul Haq accused the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo of copying his song without his permission. The singer had tweeted, "I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Later, the music label T-Series dismissed all the claims and mentioned that they had acquired all the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban. The tweet read, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies."

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani