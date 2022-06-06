'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Witness Kiara & Varun's Playful Chemistry In Soulful Track 'Rangi Sari'

Makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity ahead of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's release later this month, and recently dropped the film's soulful track, Rangi Sari. While The Punjaabban Song made for the perfect party number with its peppy beats, Rangi Sari is a soulful track spreading the colours of love.

From Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's electrifying chemistry to the breathtaking backdrop, Rangi Sari is a treat for all music lovers. It has been composed and crooned by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth, while Kanishk is also onboard as the music producer.

Watch Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan's chemistry in the song Rangi Sari

Dropping the track via her Twitter handle, Kiara Advani wrote, "Bringing it and HOW! #RangiSari is going to get you vibing to all the shades of love #RangiSari OUT NOW!" Take a look.

The film's first song, The Punjaabban Song has already become a massive hit among audiences. The track features the ensemble cast, including Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul as well as Prajakta Koli grooving to peppy, desi beats. It has been crooned by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, while Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq have given the music and lyrics.

The upcoming family entertainer has been directed by Raj Mehta, while Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios are bankrolling it. According to Pinkvilla sources, the project revolves around two couples from different generations as they face myriad issues post marriage. The source further added, "The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour."

Also starring Tisca Chopra, Varun Sood and Elnaaz Norouzi in supporting roles, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on June 24, 2022. The project also marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after the 2013 film Besharam.

Kiara is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee's comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. With its impressive box office collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reportedly become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. It came as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film of the same name.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIARAALIADVANI)