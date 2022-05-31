Vicky Kaushal Grooves To 'The Punjaabban Song' From 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Varun Dhavan Reacts

The cast and makers of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, are currently gearing up for the family drama's release. While the movie is about a month away from its release, its makers have already begun with promotions. They recently unveiled a foot-tapping song The Punjaabban Song along with a hook step. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal also tried his hand on the steps with filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra and sent his best wishes to the film's team. Varun Dhawan also reacted to the video with a funny comment.

Vicky Kaushal often brings out his inner dancer and grooves to some Punjabi beats. Recently, the actor was seen shaking a leg with filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra on the latest track The Punjaabban Song from the forthcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the video, Vicky Kaushal could be seen doing the song's hook step while sporting a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a checked shirt. He also wore a cap and a pair of goggles to complete his uber-cool look. He was further joined by Amritpal Singh Bindra as the two danced to the song. Sharing the video, As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to Nach Punjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo."

Several celebrities and the actor's fans reacted to the video and showered the dancing duo with their love. Varun Dhawan also reacted to the video and penned, " the funjabis in the house." He further added, "Amrittttt paaaaji best." Katrina Kaif also reacted and wrote, "@brindaamritpal uve killed it." Ananya Panday wrote, "Amrit !!!!! Best," while Mini Mathur commented, "hahahahahahahahahaha loveeeeeeee @bindraamritpal a career in punjabi dancing beckons."

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The upcoming family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. the film will also see Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli playing pivotal roles. The film's plot is touted to revolve around a married couple who wishes to get separated. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

