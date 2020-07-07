Jugal Hansraj And Family Apt For 'Masoom' Sequel Cast, Teases Shekhar Kapur

Released in 1982, Masoom is a drama film helmed by Shekhar Kapur in his directorial debut. The movie stars Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana Srivastav and Urmila Matondkar as child artists with other lead actors. Hansraj as Rahul received much appreciation. Now director Shekhar Kapur has a suggestion on who could replace Jugal Hansraj if a sequel to Masoom is made. Read to know more.

Also Read | Shekhar Kapur Answers Netizens Who Criticised Him For 'not Casting Dark-skinned Leads'

Shekhar Kapur suggests Jugal Hansraj’s replacement for 'Masoom' sequel

Shekhar Kapur has been quite active on his Instagram handle. He recently shared a picture of Jugal Hansraj with his family. The actor who played Rahul in Masoom is seen with his wife, Jasmine Dhillion and toddler son, Sidak. Shekhar wrote in the caption that if anyone is looking to make a sequel to Masoom that they do not need to look further for the cast.

Shekhar Kapur stated that Jugal Hansraj’s wife and son is cuter than he was in his much-loved role in Masoom. The director called the actor’s family beautiful and mentioned that they “live happily” in New York. Shekhar clarified that he has no intention of making a sequel to Masoom.

Shekhar Kapur recalled how he had a hard time filming Masoom with Jugal Hansraj as a child. He wrote that the actor gave him a run around to do the part. He mentioned that he saw Jugal in a commercial and it took him months to convince Jugal to act in the film. The director revealed that he would have to take the child actor to the recording of the songs, to sets on studios and even had to convince him to star in the movie. Shekhar wrote that “making can be really exciting and fun” and asked Jugal if he remembers all that. Jugal Hansraj commented on the picture with a red heart.

Also Read | Shekhar Kapur Meets Manoj Bajpayee And His Wife Neha; Check Out The Pics Here

Also Read | Shekhar Kapur Claims He Watched 'Mr India' For The First Time In 34 Years, Shares Insight

About Masoom

Masoom stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It also features Supriya Pathak, Tanuja, Saeed Jaffrey, Paidi Jairaj, Satish Kaushik and Malvika Singh. The movie is an adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel Man, Woman and Child published in 1980. It received much appreciation from the audiences and is considered a classic.

Masoom was produced by Chanda Dutt and Devi Dutt. The screenplay, dialogues and lyrics are by renowned artist Gulzar. The music was composed by iconic artist R. D. Burman. The soundtrack of Masoom includes acclaimed songs like Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi and Lakdi Ki Kaathi. The film was remade in Telugu in 1984 titled as Illalu Priyuralu.

Also Read | Shekhar Kapur Pens Bollywood's Eulogy & Refers To It In Past Tense; Reveals Why It 'died'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.