Shekhar Kapur Meets Manoj Bajpayee And His Wife Neha; Check Out The Pics Here

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently took to his social media handle and posted a photo where he can be seen with acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The duo had collaborated for the 1994 film Bandit Queen. Read on to know more details:

Shekhar Kapur meets Manoj Bajpayee

Taking to his social media handle, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, LOC Kargil, Naam Shabana, posted a photo where fans can see that he has met his Bandit Queen co-star Shekhar Kapur.

Kapur, who is known for films like Mr India, Udaan, and Vishwaroopam, played a small role of a truck driver in Bandit Queen. Bajpayee, in the film, played the role of Man Singh, who had helped Phoolan Devi, also known as Bandit Queen.

ALSO READ |Wajid Khan's Death: Aditya Pancholi, Sajid Khan Attend The Funeral; Bollywood Mourns

In the photo that The Family Man actor posted on his social media handle, fans can see that Bajpayee is wearing a trouser and a black t-shirt. Standing next to him is his wife Neha, who is seen wearing sports clothing, and Shekhar Kapur, who is seen donning a sweatpant and a zipper.

The trio had met for lunch according to the post. Manoj Bajpayee also went on to say that this meeting brought back the memories from the time they were shooting for their 1994 biographical drama flick.

ALSO READ |'Thor: Ragnarok' Concept Art: Chris Hemsworth's Quarantined Thor Version

The Naam Shabana actor captioned the photo saying, “Mr.shekhar Kapur dropped in to say hi and have lunch with us.an afternoon filled with memories of bandit queen and his views on casting.for us it was a master class!! @shekharkapur feel privileged!!”

This post has gone on to garner over 17 thousand likes from the fans within thirty minutes of its posting on the internet. Bajpayee has been spending his time reading and working out amidst the coronavirus lockdown. It is quite evident from his social media posts.

ALSO READ |Robert Pattinson Says He Was "clueless" During Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Shoot

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Mrs Serial Killer, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead titular role. In the series, her character is married to Manoj Bajpayee’s character. He is seen playing the role of a psychopathic murderer in the series.

ALSO READ | Maniesh Paul Helps 40 Migrant Workers To Reach Their Homes, Donates ₹20 Lakhs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.